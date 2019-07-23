The Sherlocks heading to Birmingham

The Yorkshire rockers have just released new single Magic Man, which is taken from their forthcoming second album Under Your Sky - which will be released on October 4 on Infectious Music.

The tour this autumn will promote that record to fans, and stops off at the Second City's O2 Institute 2 on November 3 before they head over to Europe for shows in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and France.

Magic Man is the second track to be shared from their new album after lead single NYC (Sing It Loud) - which featured actor and friend of the band Thomas Turgoose of This Is England fame in the promotional video.

Under Your Sky will follow on from the 2017 debut album Live For The Moment. The album fired into the charts at No.6 and led to shows supporting Liam Gallagher and an international array of festival dates.

“The first album was us four in a room,” frontman Kiaran Crook said. “We wanted to make it really raw like the Arctic Monkeys’ first album or Kings Of Leon’s. We wanted to capture the live sound and polish it up a bit.

"With this one we’ve taken it a step further and made it slightly smoother and put more keyboards in. Rather than having the guitars thrashing all the time we’ve tried being a bit sweeter with it. It sounds more contemporary, I can hear it on Radio 1.”

Fans who pre-order the album from TheSherlocks’ official store will gain access to a pre-sale for tickets to the tour.

Otherwise, tickets to the O2 Institute 2 show on November 3 can be bought from SeeTickets for £18.15.