Beth Hart to play Birmingham show

War In My Mind is out on September 27 via Provogue, and she will be bringing her band back for a February 2020 UK Tour – tickets for which go on sale on Friday via www.alttickets.com/beth-hart-tickets

Hart said of her new work: "More than any record I've ever made, I'm more open to being myself on these songs. I've come a long way with healing, and I'm comfortable with my darknesses, weirdnesses and things that I'm ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.

"On this album, I'm even closer to vulnerability and openness about my life, about love, addiction, my bipolar, my dad, my sister."

And she continued her honest approach with the artwork. "When we did the photoshoot for this new album, it was the first time that I said, 'no makeup and no airbrushing'. It was the first time that hearing my voice back didn't make me sick. It was just neat to be 47 and not trying to be young, and competitive, and all of these things that I've always felt like I'm supposed to be.

"On this record, something told me, just let it be what it is, man. I think I'm starting to make a little headway, getting closer to the truth. And I might not know what the truth is... but I'm okay with that."

And fans can see the real Beth Hart when she arrives at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on February 9, 2020.