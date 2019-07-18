Insomnia65 to host Fortnite tournament at Birmingham event

Following huge demand from last expo, this tournament will feature 100 playable stations with players battling for the chance to win prizes with values of up to £1,000.

This shooter-survival game blew up in 2018 and has since become a cultural phenomenon as it has racked up a whopping $2.4 billion in revenue and over 20 awards.

Phil Crawford, one of the organisers of event, said: "Insomnia 2019 is the most highly anticipated one yet and we can’t wait to see both old and new faces at the festival.

"The different themed zones and activities welcome all ages and abilities, so everyone can experience what the gaming world is truly about.

"We think the particular highlight of this year’s event will be the addition of Fortnite in our Battle Royale Zone and we predict that it will bring even more people to the festival.”

The event, set to take place from August 23 to 26, also allows attendees to connect with YouTubers from across the globe, play some of the latest games, experience virtual reality, enjoy tabletop gaming and more across four days.

