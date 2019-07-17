Advertising
The main nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards
Killing Eve, Game Of Thrones and Fleabag were all recognised.
Game Of Thrones smashed a 25-year record while a host of British talent was recognised as the nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey contributed to Game Of Thrones’ 32 nods, the most of any show in a single season.
Killing Eve and Fleabag were also nominated.
Below is a list of the main nominees:
– Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game Of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
– Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
– Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
– Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Herve
– Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman
Sterling K Brown
Kit Harington
Bob Odenkirk
Billy Porter
Milo Ventimiglia
– Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke
Jodie Comer
Viola Davis
Laura Linney
Mandy Moore
Sandra Oh
Robin Wright
– Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Don Cheadle
Ted Danson
Michael Douglas
Bill Hader
Eugene Levy
– Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Natasha Lyonne
Catherine O’Hara
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
– Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali
Benicio Del Toro
Hugh Grant
Jared Harris
Jharrel Jerome
Sam Rockwell
– Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams
Patricia Arquette
Aunjanue Ellis
Joey King
Niecy Nash
Michelle Williams
– Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen
Jonathan Banks
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Peter Dinklage
Giancarlo Esposito
Michael Kelly
Chris Sullivan
– Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie
Julia Garner
Lena Headey
Fiona Shaw
Sophie Turner
Maisie Williams
– Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin
Anthony Carrigan
Tony Hale
Stephen Root
Tony Shalhoub
Henry Winkler
– Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein
Anna Chlumsky
Sian Clifford
Olivia Colman
Betty Gilpin
Sarah Goldberg
Marin Hinkle
Kate McKinnon
– Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk
Paul Dano
John Leguizamo
Stellan Skarsgard
Ben Whishaw
Michael K Williams
– Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Patricia Clarkson
Vera Farmiga
Margaret Qualley
Emily Watson
– Competition Programme
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
– Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
