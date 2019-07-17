Menu

Advertising

The main nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards

Entertainment | Published:

Killing Eve, Game Of Thrones and Fleabag were all recognised.

Kit Harington

Game Of Thrones smashed a 25-year record while a host of British talent was recognised as the nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.

Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey contributed to Game Of Thrones’ 32 nods, the most of any show in a single season.

Killing Eve and Fleabag were also nominated.

Below is a list of the main nominees:

– Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game Of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

– Comedy Series

Advertising

Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

– Limited Series

Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

– Television Movie

Advertising

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Herve

– Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman
Sterling K Brown
Kit Harington
Bob Odenkirk
Billy Porter
Milo Ventimiglia

– Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke
Jodie Comer
Viola Davis
Laura Linney
Mandy Moore
Sandra Oh
Robin Wright

– Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson
Don Cheadle
Ted Danson
Michael Douglas
Bill Hader
Eugene Levy

– Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Natasha Lyonne
Catherine O’Hara
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

– Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali
Benicio Del Toro
Hugh Grant
Jared Harris
Jharrel Jerome
Sam Rockwell

– Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams
Patricia Arquette
Aunjanue Ellis
Joey King
Niecy Nash
Michelle Williams

– Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen
Jonathan Banks
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Peter Dinklage
Giancarlo Esposito
Michael Kelly
Chris Sullivan

– Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie
Julia Garner
Lena Headey
Fiona Shaw
Sophie Turner
Maisie Williams

– Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin
Anthony Carrigan
Tony Hale
Stephen Root
Tony Shalhoub
Henry Winkler

– Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein
Anna Chlumsky
Sian Clifford
Olivia Colman
Betty Gilpin
Sarah Goldberg
Marin Hinkle
Kate McKinnon

– Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk
Paul Dano
John Leguizamo
Stellan Skarsgard
Ben Whishaw
Michael K Williams

– Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Patricia Clarkson
Vera Farmiga
Margaret Qualley
Emily Watson

– Competition Programme

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

– Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Entertainment Features Showbiz

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News