Cannock guitarist Jack Edwards plucks up deal

Gretsch Guitars have said they are "pleased" to welcome Piston guitarist Jack onto their artist roster alongside the likes of U2's Bono, Billy Duffy of The Cult and Theatre of Hate, AC/DC's Stevie Young, Bloc Party's Kele Okereke and Richard Hawley.

Piston are set to release their eponymous debut album on September 13 with a UK tour to follow which will see Jack sporting his new Billy Duffy Signature White Falcon Gretsch guitar.

First off they are supporting Collateral on their UK tour including a date at Birmingham's The Asylum on September 20, then they are on the Roadstars UK tour alongside Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and Gorilla Riot that will stop at the Second City's The Flapper on October 5.

"I am so excited to be associated with Gretsch Guitars,” Edwards said. “When I was 11, the first band I saw live was The Cult. Billy Duffy left me speechless.

"I swore blind that one day I would own that very guitar and bring it back into the world of new rock with cranked up amplifiers, effects and aggressive playing. I’m honoured to be an official Gretsch artist. It’s a childhood dream come true.”

Piston’s latest single Rainmaker is getting airplay on Planet Rock. Previous single One More Day was played on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker. They were also remixed by Grammy Award nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon).

Both are taken from the upcoming debut album which is self-released with distribution by Music Glue. The 10-track record was recorded at Silk Mill Studios in Newcastle-under-Lyme and produced by Dan Swift (Iggy Pop, Depeche Mode).

They also recently won a competition on Planet Rock Radio to play on the Rising Stage at Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park in Maidstone this Sunday.