Lift off ready for space challenge at Shropshire libraries

The annual Summer Reading Challenge will look to inspire a love of reading in youngsters across the county, as well as keeping up their literature skills throughout the holidays.

Run in partnership between The Reading Agency and Libraries Connected, children are being encouraged to read six library books of their choice during the summer holidays with collectable incentives and rewards, plus a certificate for every child who completes the challenge.

This year's theme is inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Emma Spenser, branch manager of Bridgnorth Library, said libraries across the county will be hosting a series of events until the end of the challenge on September 7.

"Reading is an incredibly important skill that's been proven to drop off in children when they break up from school," she said.

"This challenge not only inspires a love of reading, but will keep up these skills so youngsters can see the difference in not just their reading, but general knowledge when they go back to school – the more you practice, the better you are."

Youngsters can sign up for the challenge at any library across Shropshire.

"I'm currently in the process of going around all the schools in Bridgnorth, who between them compete to win the trophy for the most students that have completed the challenge each year.

Advertising

"It truly is wonderful as reading is something that you carry on into your adult life, this will also encourage children to use the library and engage with their community as they grow older."

As part of the challenge, an arts award qualification for five to nine-year-olds is being run at Bridgnorth Library, with a sign-up event on Friday, July 26.

For more information, contact Emma Spenser on 01746763358.