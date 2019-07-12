Walsall's Jack Cattrell calls for fans to join him in new music video

The 22-year-old is releasing Good Old Mr.Daniels on July 27, and will this weekend head to the Second City's The Botanist on Temple Street to shoot a promotional video to release alongside it.

He is calling on people to join him at the venue on Sunday to be filmed alongside him. The shoot will run between noon and 4pm and fans are invited to come along and form "a crowd" to be filmed alongside him.

He previously posted on his Facebook page: "So on July 14 I will be filming the video for my upcoming single Good Old Mr.Daniels and I would like to invite you all down to participate. I’m looking to have a crowd for the video so I need you. See you then!"

There is also a special Facebook event page set up for people to let him know they will be attending.

Cattell released his debut album Keep Trucking On a year ago yesterday which has received positive reviews by his fans, as have his live shows.

The latest of these is at The Flapper in Birmingham next Friday where he joins Brummie Amy Louise Ellis and LAKE ACACIA from Oxford in supporting Dudley rockers The Pines at The Flapper. Tickets for that show, priced at £7.70, can be bought from SeeTickets.

As well as his Facebook page, Cattell can also be found on Twitter @JCattellMusic and Instagram @jackcattellmusic

The new single Good Old Mr.Daniels will be released on July 27 via his Spotify page, where the album Keep Trucking On can also be found.