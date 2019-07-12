Menu

Birmingham gig for MeMe Detroit

By Leigh Sanders

Birmingham's 'Queen of Grunge' MeMe Detroit has announced her latest gig.

The singer-songwriter will be appearing with her full band at King's Heath's Hare & Hounds on July 25 with support from The Luka State, from Cheshire, Manchester's Hollows and Londoners Namsakē.

Last year, former Unsigned column stars MeMe Detroit released their Life In The Now EP to critical acclaim.

Doors are at 7pm and tickets cost £3 per person or £5 for two.

To pick up the remaining tickets, head to the event's Facebook page.

