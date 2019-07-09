West Bromwich's The Pagans S.O.H. release second single - with a video starring Madchester icon Shaun Ryder

The former Unsigned column stars achieved critical success with their debut Banananah earlier this year and headed north to get busy with their second release Pagan Pilgrimage.

Heavier and more psychedelic than its predecessor, they have accompanied it with a promotional video shot by the award-winning music photographer Paul Husband at The Kings Arms pub in Salford. And they were doubly delighted to discover Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder was popping in to take part in the shoot as well.

As frontman Marcus Lesycsyznski-Hall said: “Anyone who has ever seen us live knows our style is unique so they won’t be surprised that Pagan Pilgrimage takes a totally different direction from our last song.

READ MORE: West Bromwich unsigned band The Pagans S.O.H dare music fans to have some fun

“We love Paul’s work, it’s dark and interesting, so it made total sense to get him on board to really capture the surreal tone we were going for. When we found out that Shaun Ryder had also agreed to appear in the video, we were absolutely buzzin’. Not bad going for a few young lads from the West Midlands releasing their second tune is it?”

And the band could not have received higher praise from the Madchester movement icon, with Mr Ryder adding: “It was a pleasure to appear in the new video for Pagan Pilgrimage, filmed in my hometown of Salford. They’re a great band – their energy reminds me of the Mondays when we were starting out.”

Also making a cameo appearance in the shoot is Elbow bassist Pete Turner and Dawn Acton, an actress most known for playing a young Tracy Barlow on the iconic cobbles of Coronation Street.

As part of Elbow, Turner also knows a thing or two about contributing to a hit single. He said he “couldn’t wait to see people’s reaction to this exciting new band”, whilst Acton added “we all had great fun filming the video, it was full of so many colourful characters who definitely wouldn’t have looked out of place at The Rovers Return”.

Advertising

READ MORE: Black Country Music Awards celebrate the best of our local scene

Produced by busy local producer Gavin Monaghan at his Magic Gardens Studio in Wolverhampton, Pagan Pilgrimage was released on the Fade to Dust label available across most online platforms such as their Spotify page.

To see the video in all its glory, visit the band’s Facebook page.

It continues a busy and successful period for The Pagans S.O.H – who have just won the Music Crowns, Spotlighted Artists competition to add to their title of Best Live Act at the Black Country Music Awards last month.

They will also be in action next week supporting Birmingham act Paper Buoys at the Second City’s Actress & Bishop alongside Social Contract. For tickets to the show, priced at £7.70, search for Paper Buoys on SeeTickets.