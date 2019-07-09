Black Country's Headshrinkers drop debut single

The four-piece released Underclass on Friday, a track they describe as “born out of mounting anger and dismay towards the current state of politics, encapsulating the growing decay of our society”.

And they will promote the track with some live dates across the region this summer.

With band members growing up in Wall Heath, Wolverhampton and Walsall they know a thing or two about the ethos of the area.

A spokesperson said: “From the thoughts of a council estate, a working man’s mind trying to work out his place in this age of austerity, comes Underclass; a debut that is certain to resonate with the despondent folk of modern society.

“The voice of the Underclass confronts the paradox of being an active cog in the very capitalist, commercial machine that controls them.”

Headshrinkers were born when frontman Garran Hickman bumped into lead guitarist James Knott down their local pub. Affiliated by a shared music taste the two had their sights set on recruiting a full band. After many writing sessions, they brought in bassist Xavier Al-Naqib and drummer Matt Whalen to complete the line-up.

The spokesperson continued: “Built on a vision of capturing modern life within their music, Headshrinkers infuse the vulnerability of veracious poetry, backed by confrontational punk riffs and 60s jangly guitars.”

Taking influence from the likes of Joy Division, The Jam and The Stone Roses, they amalgamate these influences to craft their own sound.

The single will be launched with a hometown show at Wolverhampton’s Slade Rooms supporting In Our Lives – who are also launching their own debut single Our Moment. Also on the bill are Birmingham’s The NU, and the event is brought to music fans by local promotion venture The Future Sound Project.

Tickets, priced at £7.88, can be bought from the Wolves Civic website.

After that, Headshrinkers will be at Birmingham’s Sunflower Lounge on August 2 supporting Rookie alongside OSS and The White Noise, before headlining a show at the Second City’s The Actress & Bishop on September 20.

For more on Headshrinkers, visit their Facebook page.