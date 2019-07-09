Birmingham's Paper Buoys release latest single

Fresh off the back of their most recent single Chasing Ghosts, Paper Buoys have offered up Time Won’t Wait for their fans.

A spokesperson said: “Like their most recent release, the four-piece are continuing to expand their sonic palette and take their songwriting to more mature heights.”

Once more overseen by producer Gavin Monaghan (The Twang, Editors, The Blinders) at Wolverhampton’s Magic Garden Studios, Time Won’t Wait is a “stomping anthem about seizing the moment,” the spokesperson added.

READ MORE: Birmingham's Paper Buoys line up shows to promote new single

“Time Won’t Wait is the kind of breezy, melancholic slice of majesty that will sound perfect throughout the summer months and, with the release of their second album looming ever closer, Paper Buoys continue to show that they have the originality, the guts and, most importantly, the songs to stand out”.

It will have a tough act to follow. The band’s stellar self-titled debut album won Best Album at the inaugural Birmingham Music Awards in 2018.

Time Won’t Wait is available now to listen to via their Spotify page.

And for those who Won’t Wait to see them live – they don’t have to. The four piece are playing at The Actress & Bishop this Friday with support from Social Contract and former Unsigned column stars The Pagans S.O.H., from West Bromwich.

For tickets to the show, priced at £7.70, search for Paper Buoys on SeeTickets.