Birmingham welcomes Legends to the Park

Legends In The Park, attracting dance fans to Perry Park on July 28, sees big names behind the decks including PUSH, Eddie Halliwell, Lisa Loud, Fergie, Sonique, DJ Hype, Lisa Pin-Up and Andy Farley.

The festival aims to celebrate the huge Midlands club scene that attracted ravers from all over the country during the 90s and 00s but which has sadly declined as venues closed.

The Second City’s electronic music heritage and impact on global dance music culture will be on full display. The festival brings together legendary Midlands clubbing brands such as Miss Moneypenny’s, Flashback, and Sundissential x Polysexual. The main stage, themed A Gift From Heaven, focuses on the exhilarating trance sound which was perhaps the biggest of them all, spawning globally renowned Birmingham superclubs and festivals.

Belgian DJ and producer PUSH – real name Mike Dierickx - became an all-time favourite for the crowds that flocked to the Birmingham clubs every weekend. Now Birmingham will experience PUSH playing those ground-breaking tunes once again.

He has enjoyed huge success under multiple pseudonyms but is best known under the artist names PUSH, M.I.K.E, and Plastic Boy. He has released 11 albums to date and a string of seminal tracks like Universal Nation, Strange World, Please Save Me, The Legacy and Tranzy State Of Mind - all of which crashed into the UK national top 40.

PUSH released his new album Together We Rule The World last year.

Legends In The Park runs from 11am to 10pm on July 28 at Birmingham’s Perry Park. The event is for over-18s only. Prices start at £39.50 for regular tickets, plus a booking fee, while VIP tickets are from £60.

They are available from the venue’s website, along with a full festival line-up.