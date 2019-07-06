Birmingham show for Lisa Stansfield

A multi-platinum album released in 1989, Affection went on to sell more than five million copies worldwide, won three BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, a Silver Clef Award, an ASCAP Award and, overseas, a Billboard Music Award, a World Music Award, and two Grammy nominations.

Its singles All Around The World, What Did I Do To You, Live Together, You Can’t Deny It and This Is The Right Time exploded onto the airwaves and introduced Lisa and her unique brand of soul, R&B and Brit-house to the masses.

The tour will see Lisa and her band perform the hits and more from Affection, alongside favourites and classics from her seven subsequent solo records - including 2018's Deeper. It arrives at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on October 29.

“I feel enormously proud of Affection," Lisa said. "To have a part of yourself floating around out there for everyone to enjoy and knowing so many people still do enjoy it is a huge compliment. The response to this day still inspires me to keep pulling music and emotion from myself and share it with others if they want to share it with me.

"It feels right to celebrate it."

For tickets to the show, priced between £30.50 and £122, visit the Symphony Hall website.