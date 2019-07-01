Shropshire vicar's TV show wins top award

Documentary series 'A Vicar's Life' followed vicars from the Diocese of Hereford – including Much Wenlock's Reverend Matthew Stafford – as they faced the challenges of maintaining their place at the heart of the community in the most rural diocese in the Church of England.

The BBC Two show proved a hit with viewers, so much so that they voted in their numbers for the series to claim the Radio Times Readers' Award at the annual Sandford St Martin Trust ceremony, celebrating the best TV and radio programmes touching on faith, belief and ethics.

It beat Chris Evans' interview with Rev Ruth Scott and Patrick Kielty's 'My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me' to the prize.