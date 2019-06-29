Birmingham Gaming Market heading to Digbeth

The Birmingham Gaming Market will make it's debut at the South City and College campus in Digbeth on Saturday, July 6, and will allow gamers to rediscover some of their favourite's from years gone by.

The festival will bring together over 30 vendors from across the country, specialising in retro games and consoles, through to custom-made artwork and gaming merchandise.

Replay Events, the company behind the event, have staged some of the biggest gaming expos and markets across the UK in cities such as London, Manchester, and Glasgow, and Managing Director Andy Brown, said that it was an easy decision to bring the event to Birmingham.

Birmingham Gaming Market

He said: "Our gaming markets were established five years ago, and have got bigger each year due to popular demand. We’ve expanded to now cover seven locations and we couldn’t be more excited to bring a taste of retro gaming to Birmingham.

"There is always something special about seeing people enjoy the games of their childhood again: it brings back a sense of nostalgia and gives the community a chance to reconnect and reminisce. Those attending have a chance to revisit the golden years and, thanks to our specialist vendors, will be able to take a piece of it home with them."

The event will run from 12pm until 4pm, with tickets available both on their website and on the door.