Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul tease Breaking Bad film with matching posts

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have teased the highly-anticipated Breaking Bad film by sharing identical images of two donkeys.

Cranston previously confirmed the film was in development but said he was not sure if he would be in it after his character died at the end of the sixth and final season.

However, the 63-year-old appeared to suggest he will appear, captioning the cryptic image with only the word “Soon”.

Fans speculated that the pictures, showing two donkeys against a mountainous backdrop, could refer to the use of drug mules by organised criminals to transport narcotics.

The two-hour spin-off reportedly began shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid-November last year, under the code name Greenbrier.

Cranston played chemistry teacher-turned-drug dealer Walter White in the series, while Aaron Paul portrayed his sidekick Jesse Pinkman.

Breaking Bad focused on White’s descent to drug dealing to make money following a lung cancer diagnosis.