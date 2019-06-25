Wolverhampton's Pool back with new shows

The former Unsigned column stars have a home city date penned in for September, with three dates in Birmingham before that this summer to whet the appetite of those who can't wait that long.

The shows start with a trip to The Dark Horse on Moseley's Alcester Road this Thursday supporting Brummie band Tall Stories. They then return to Birmingham to The Victoria on John Bright Street on both July 19 with Labelled Dead, Fabrik and China Moon, and the same venue again on August 30.

Then on September 20, they will play their hometown's Slade Rooms to complete the run of gigs supporting The Unreceived.

They haven't been seen playing live for a while, and frontman Charlie Greenway can't wait to get back on the stage.

He said: "Thursday is gonna be heavy - it's our first gig back in more than a year and our first with Jake Williams from the band Balm. Plus, it's rare we get to play with bands we genuinely rate. We've been talking about doing something with Tall Stories for a while now.

"We're also doing a one-off gig in Wolverhampton on September 20. This is gonna be our first gig back in Wolves in around two years. It also happens to fall on my birthday so it's gonna be nice to celebrate that and our return to the city we're from.

"Hopefully we'll see a lot of friends down there."

On Friday, the day after they play at The Dark Horse, they are heading into the Jewellery Quarter-based home of online music show RawSound.tv to film an interview and live performance for their next episode.

RawSound.tv themselves revently took part in Unsigned, and Pool can't wait to get the exposure from performing for the gang.

"RawSound.tv's gonna be a really useful thing for us," Charlie adds. "It's gonna give us an opportunity to directly show a good depiction of where we are as a band now.

"It's weird being looked at as a new band bringing out our first single as it's from nearly five years ago. Same with our track Dogma, which is nearly as old. RawSOund.tv are gonna allow us to play new songs that are yet to be recorded, and old ones that probably won't get recorded for a very long time."

For tickets to Pool's show at The Dark Horse, visit the venue's Facebook page.