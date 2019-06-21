Dolby Cinema Experience coming to ODEON Luxe Birmingham

The Dolby Cinema Experience will be launched at ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza following a joint commitment announced last year to launch seven Dolby Cinemas across the UK.

The first was at the iconic ODEON Luxe Leicester Square last December, followed in April by ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe Park. ODEON Manchester Trafford Centre will also be receiving the technology.

As Dolby’s most advanced cinema offering, Dolby Cinema enables more advanced storytelling through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The combination of Dolby technologies with the design and comfort of the Dolby Cinema makes audiences feel closer to the onscreen action.

The Dolby Atmos immersive audio technology moves sound around the audience, placing movie-goers deeper inside the film's setting.

The Dolby Vision laser projection system delivers high dynamic range with enhanced colour technology and a contrast ratio that exceeds that of any other image technology on the market today. The result is a dramatically different viewing experience that presents vivid and realistic images.

The Birmingham addition will be in the largest auditorium, and guests will be able to experience screenings in one of 235 existing fully reclining Luxe seats.

Julian Stanford, senior director of Dolby Cinema Europe, said: “With moviegoers in London and Leeds already experiencing films in a spectacular Dolby Cinema, it’s now time for those in Manchester and Birmingham to get a taste of the magic.

"Our collaboration with ODEON brings the film-maker’s vision to extraordinary life and puts the audience in the heart of the scene, resulting in an unrivalled cinematic experience.”

Carol Welch, managing director ODEON UK&I, continued “We’re thrilled that our guests in two of our most popular cinemas will be able to enjoy the full magic of Luxe recliners and the Dolby Cinema experience.

"This is an awe-inspiring way to enjoy a movie, and our team are looking forward to welcoming every guest and giving them an unforgettable experience."