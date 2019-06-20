Entries open for top TV awards

Celebrating the television and broadcasting industry from across the region, the winners will be announced at a glittering red carpet ceremony at Birmingham’s ICC on Friday, November 29.

The awards contain 18 categories, ranging from drama to short form and current affairs to popular factual. Judges for the event include CCO BBC Studios' Mark Linsey, CEO World Productions Simon Heath, Sky Arts and Ents commissioner Barbara Lee, and Emmy Award-winning Mal Young.

Presenters include Jacqui Oatley, Jay Blades, Tim Warwood, Nina Nannar, Rustie Lee and Jaki Graham with Trish Adudu as host.

At last year’s event the stars turned out in force to see Midlands legend Frank Skinner win the prestigious Baird Medal and rising star Guz Khan claim three awards for his comedy series Man Like Mobeen.

Caren Davies, chair at RTS Midlands, says: “The programming being made across the Midlands is outstanding so we look forward to receiving entries across the breadth of content that is made here.

"The awards ceremony is always a special night as we celebrate the TV industry in style.”

Trish Adudu says: “It’s such a prestigious event it’s a joy to be involved with it.

"I was a bit naughty last year so I can’t believe I have been asked back but as I have I may be even naughtier this time.”

Tickets for the awards event will go on sale in September and can be purchased via the RTS website.

