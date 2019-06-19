Menu

Professor Brian Cox breaks own record with Birmingham show

By Marion Brennan | Entertainment | Published:

TV boffin Professor Brian Cox has broken his own previous Guinness World Records title for ‘Most tickets sold for a science show’ with an upcoming show in Birmingham.

Professor Brian Cox

The presenter sold a grand total of 11,433 tickets for his Arena Birmingham on February 2019, part of his Universal: Adventures in Space and Time world tour.

Due to demand, an additional date has been announced for the venue on September 21.

Professor Cox also holds a second Guinness World Records title for ‘Most tickets sold for a science tour’, with more than 150,000 people attending his last tour.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Marion Brennan

By Marion Brennan
@Marion_EStar

News and features reporter, specialising in human interest and local history stories.

