Birmingham and Walsall bands make the bill at Russian festival

The Twang, The Assist - from Walsall - and Riscas will perform at the Ural International Music Night Festival in the city of Ekaterinburg on June 28 - an event spread across 100 venues that attracts more than 250,000 people from across Russia.

The festival appearances come under the UK-Russia Year of Music scheme and aim to build on the existing business and cultural links between Birmingham and Ekaterinburg.

The programme will see the three acts perform on the main stage of the Ural Music Night Festival on June 28, as well as playing other cities within the Urals during their stay.

Walsall's The Assist

Birmingham-based music PR firm Hey Honey have collaborated with the British Embassy in Ekaterinburg on arranging the logistics for the band, and director Kez Handley said: “It’s very refreshing to see Birmingham-based artists play on an international stage.”

A celebratory event was held at Muthers Studio in Rea Street, Birmingham, on Thursday to mark the three bands being selected.

Sponsored by established Birmingham brands Luke1977, Scotts and Provide, it saw The Assist perform live, and special guests on the night included Richard Dewell - Her Majesty’s Consul General in Ekaterinburg - and Birmingham City Council's head of cultural department Symon Easton.

Mr Dewell said: “Being from Birmingham myself, I am excited to see some of our best bands getting the opportunity to represent the city at an international festival. I hope their visit will help to strengthen the links between Ekaterinburg and Birmingham.”

The Twang have been producing hit singles for more than a decade, and have just released Everytime, the critically acclaimed first single from their long-awaited forthcoming fifth album.

Birmingham four-piece Riscas

The four-piece, made up of vocalist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan, have continued to wow audiences and win new fans with their electric live shows. They will play in Russia before heading out on tour as special guests to Shed Seven later this year.

They have also just been announced as one of the supports for Doves at the one-day Innercity Live @ Perry Park event in Birmingham next month alongside The Coral and Johnny Marr.

Walsall four-piece The Assist have enjoyed support slots with The Twang, Blossoms, Rat Boy and Shaun Ryder, as well as festival performances at Isle of Wight, Kendal Calling and Reading & Leeds. Once they have made their Russia trip, The Assist will perform live at The Sunflower Lounge in the Second City on July 6 as part of the launch of their latest single.

Brummie quartet Riscas only formed in 2016, but have already garnered BBC Radio 1 airplay, amassed millions of streams and played UK tours.

For more on Ural Music Night Festival, visit their website.

All three bands can be followed on Twitter to see what they get up to in Russia, with The Twang @the_twang, The Assist @TheAssistBand and Riscas @RISCASUK