Marvel Universe Live coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

Marvel Universe Live is set to fly to Birmingham later this year.

Marvel Universe Live

This all new show unites Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb.

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, 3D video projection mapping, aerial stunts, martial arts, motorcycle skills and more in the new production.

Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe Live, said: “Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life.

“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite super heroes right before your eyes.”

Marvel Universe Live comes to Arena Birmingham from December 5 to 8.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Entertainment
