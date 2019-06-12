Liam Payne co-hosts dinner to mark end of London Fashion Week Men’s

Liam Payne donned glasses and a suit covered in polka dots for a dinner to mark the close of London Fashion Week Men’s.

The One Direction heart-throb – a global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss – hosted the event with Dylan Jones, editor-in-chief of British GQ.

Liam Payne (Isabel Infantes/PA)

British GQ editor-in-chief Dylan Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actor Russell Tovey was also at the dinner at Berners Tavern in London.

He looked stylish in a blue shirt and black blazer, teamed with casual trainers.

Russell Tovey (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Model Adwoa Aboah and singer and presenter Kelly Osbourne were both sophisticated in black.

Adwoa Aboah (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kelly Osborne (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Other guests included Maya Jama, Tinie Tempah, Nick Grimshaw, Jack Guinness and Henry Holland.