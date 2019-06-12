Advertising
Liam Payne co-hosts dinner to mark end of London Fashion Week Men’s
The singer, a global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, put on the event with GQ editor-in-chief Dylan Jones.
Liam Payne donned glasses and a suit covered in polka dots for a dinner to mark the close of London Fashion Week Men’s.
The One Direction heart-throb – a global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss – hosted the event with Dylan Jones, editor-in-chief of British GQ.
Actor Russell Tovey was also at the dinner at Berners Tavern in London.
He looked stylish in a blue shirt and black blazer, teamed with casual trainers.
Model Adwoa Aboah and singer and presenter Kelly Osbourne were both sophisticated in black.
Other guests included Maya Jama, Tinie Tempah, Nick Grimshaw, Jack Guinness and Henry Holland.
