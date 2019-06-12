Birmingham return for Babybird

A spokesperson said: "It’s now over a year since Jones had what he describes as 'that stupid, irritating heart attack'. He’s been to the gym for the first time. Lost a stone-and-a-half. And is now fully hiked up on blood thinners and other drugs.

"He and the band gave birth to new gigs last December, and made it safely through, at a very lovely old church in St Pancras, London. As Stephen put it, they were 'very f***ing fun indeed'. In fact, one was 'absolutely b***** astonishing'.

"So it was a simple decision to do it again and add more, spread out across the country, have a road trip, and play some new songs. Even have the odd shandy."

Babybird, best known for their 1996 No.3 hit single You're Gorgeous, will be at Birmingham's Hare & Hounds on November 28.

They have been part of 90s indie Britpop world. Then an album and single went gold, Jones relocated from Manchester to London. Then Johnny Depp helped him record two albums in LA. And in the past five years they have released more than 100 albums on Bandcamp.

To hear a cross section of this varied career, tickets can be bought for the show here.