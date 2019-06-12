Birmingham gig for K-rock pioneers Bursters

With April seeing Korean pop (K-pop) band BTS debut at No.1 in the UK album charts - the first ever chart topper by a Korean artist in the UK, Evermore Music are ushering in the debut single and debut UK tour for Koren rock (K-rock) act Bursters.

Bursters are a five-piece alt-emo band from South Korea. They head to the UK in July - including Birmingham's The Mill on July 16 - for the first dates in their global adventure called World Tour: K-Rock Revelation.

The double A side single Barriers / Hero comes before that on July 5.

A spokesperson described them as the "perfect showcase for Bursters' sound".

"Barriers has more akin to the likes of Bring Me The Horizon than their K-Pop contemporaries and is a sure fire hit single," they continued. "Hero delves even further into alternative with screamo-style vocals, brutal riffing throughout and a beautifully uplifting refrain."

Bursters are Daegun Roh on vocals, guitarists Junyong Ahn and Gyejin Lee, bassist Hwanhee Jo and Taehee Jo on drums.

Originally bursting onto the scene in Korea in 2014 when they appeared on TV show Superstar K, they are the only metal band to ever reach the Top 6 in the history of Superstar K - a show usually dominated by K-pop acts.

The band then signed to Evermore Music and released their debut EP Independent in early 2015.

For tickets to the show at The Mill on July 16, click here.