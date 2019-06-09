WATCH RAF Cosford Air Show live with updates and pictures

The hugely popular event today will again have a six hour flying display, more than 100 aircraft and 150 traders and stalls to explore.

RAF Cosford Air Show: How to get there and where to park

Flying enthusiasts were being treated to a wide variety of classic planes, from the P-3C Orion and a rare reconnaissance Spitfire to the RAF Red Arrows and the 'Baby Blue' team.

Ground-based pyrotechnics will also add to the drama of the flights and, during the quieter periods, visitors will be able to see even more planes in a static display.

WATCH: RAF Cosford Air Show live here

Footage: PlanesTV/YouTube

RAF Cosford Air Show 2019 Live

