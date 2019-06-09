Advertising
WATCH RAF Cosford Air Show live with updates and pictures
Tens of thousands of people were attending this year's Cosford Air Show.
The hugely popular event today will again have a six hour flying display, more than 100 aircraft and 150 traders and stalls to explore.
Flying enthusiasts were being treated to a wide variety of classic planes, from the P-3C Orion and a rare reconnaissance Spitfire to the RAF Red Arrows and the 'Baby Blue' team.
Ground-based pyrotechnics will also add to the drama of the flights and, during the quieter periods, visitors will be able to see even more planes in a static display.
Updates, pictures and video from this year's Cosford Air Show
