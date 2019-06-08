Scott Lavene, Broke - album review

They’re songs about small talk, being skint, doomed affairs and the sweetness of falling in love over a cup of tea (and many biscuits).

He is being compared to Ian Drury, Tom Waits and Elvis Costello with his lyrical wit and form of punk poetry. But that cheeky chap persona and light-hearted banter is probably closer to actor Phil Daniels’ ramblings on Blur’s super hit Parklife.

You’ll see why when you pick up this record.

There is one moment of truly deep, actually pretty dark reflection in the title track. Eight minutes in length it tackles alcohol and mental health issues while studying the behaviour of a fictional other. His studio backing band, Members of The Phantom Limbs, set up a perfectly edgy atmosphere for the song to unfold in through their drugged atmospherics and melodramatic chiming guitars. Lavene is left to lament life over the top.

Essex lad Scott Lavene

Apart from that, the LP is mainly some sprightly pop-punk-poetry chirping away at us.

The Bowie or Talking Heads-esque euphoria of Super Clean is undoubtedly Lavene’s finest moment of the nine tracks. He really does sound like David Byrne here, vocally popping over the top of upbeat and staccato beats while the guitars carry him throughout. The chorus is a truly candy floss-sweet plane of music.

After that though, the rest of the record feels a little hard to get into.

The shouty, scratchy Apples And Pears feels like a contrived indie flick ode to love with its interrupted and frankly annoying slips and tears of pace and screeched vocals.

There’s also the bluegrass and country-tinged opener My Stereo, whose chorus drifts away aimlessly like the most unremarkable of advert music. The slowed down verses again have Lavene playing that wide-boy persona. But here it just sounds at odds with the rest of the track.

There’s also the amusing-yet-over-long Modern World, poking fun at the modern obsession with plush country living and all its trappings. Boxes ticked for bang-on humour. Less so for the bland accompaniment.

This pony could maybe do with an extra trick or too to bring home some ribbons from the show.

Rating: 3/10

Scott Lavene plays Birmingham’s Sunflower Lounge on Thursday