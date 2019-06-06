Staffordshire's Piston release latest single

The five-piece rock ‘n’ roll engine are described as being "made up of four members from the Midlands greased with a vocal roar from the south; which, when put together and fired up, produce a no-nonsense sound to be reckoned with".

And they released their new single Rainmaker single on Friday, as well as releasing tickets for their previously announced Stand Up! Shout It Out! co-headline UK Tour with Collateral.

That will stop off twice in the region - firstly at Cannock's The Station on September 13, before hitting The Asylum 2 in Birmingham on September 20.

The single also comes with a high-octane video to promote it.

WATCH: The new video for Piston's latest single Rainmaker

Rainmaker is the follow up to Piston’s previous single One More Day, which came out in February. Both are taken from their eponymous debut album which will be released on September 13 - the night of the Cannock show.

Tickets to the Piston and Collateral shows can be bought here for Cannock and here for Birmingham.

