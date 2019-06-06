Birmingham's Shaun Kelly releases single

Left This Town, released on May 31, is taken from the album The Boy On The Bench he released last year with his band The Returned Gifts, and comes via Sleep Now Records.

From being asked to collaborate with music legend Andy Taylor of Duran Duran to his port-a-loo meeting with madcap 60s legend Arthur Brown, and providing the musical entertainment for his sister in law’s appearance on his Channel 4 show Come Dine with Me – which she won – Shaun has had a varied and wacky music career.

The Returned Gifts, his latest venture, mix elements of American West Coast guitar pop with classic British melodic agendas. Their debut single Debt Of Silence instantly made single of the week on the James Whale Radio Show.

National coverage on BBC radio greeted the next releases, as well their music being showcased on the TV series Civilisations on BBC1.

And fans can hear the latest single, as well as other tracks from The Boy On The Bench, when Shaun Kelly and The Returned Gifts play a host of local gigs this summer.

On June 14 they are at Birmingham's Actress & Bishop, before performing at Halesowen Carnival on July 6. Just a few days later - July 12 - they will appear on one of the popular Showcase events at Stourbridge's Claptrap The Venue.

For those that can't wait until then, The Boy On The Bench can be heard on Spotify and the latest single is on Soundcloud.

Shaun Kelly and The Returned Gifts can be found on Facebook, and tickets to all the above shows are available from the venues.