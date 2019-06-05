The Murder Trial Live coming to Walsall and Birmingham

The Murder Trial Live will see audience members join the 'jury' as part of a staged murder trial in Birmingam.

The trial focuses on Alison Lane, who held a life insurance policy worth £500,00 with her husband, Frank Lane, as the sole beneficiary. After Alison is found dead, the jury must decide if Frank murdered his wife.

The Murder Trial Live is a unique social experiment produced by the ITAE Group, the award winning producers of sell out UK tour Anatomy Lab LIVE and The VIVIT Experience and who recently featured on BBC Dragons’ Den securing investment from Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones.

The event comes to the Village Hotel in Walsall on September 1, and the Green Business Park in Shirley on September 3.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.