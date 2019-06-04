Zac Oliver gets a buzz meeting Simon Cowell at Britain’s Got Talent

Zac met the Britain’s Got Talent supremo at the recording of Thursday night’s semi-finals show.

Showing his playful side, Cowell let Zac sit in his judge’s chair and encouraged him to hit the famous red buzzer.

Cowell was one of the donors towards Zac’s fundraising campaign, which paid for his pioneering treatment for the rare child cancer Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in the US.

Battling youngster Zac Oliver

Zac’s mum, Hannah Oliver-Willets, who was also meeting Cowell for the first time, said that although she had been star-struck it had been wonderful to see how the reality TV creator had entertained her son.

She said: “He was really playful and fun.”

In October last year Cowell released a video raising awareness of Zac’s plight.

WATCH: Simon Cowell's video backing Zac

But that wasn’t all, as he finished his appeal for people to support the campaign to raise £500,000 for the five-year-old’s treatment the X Factor creator revealed he would be donating £50,000 to the cause himself.

Along with the huge efforts of the people of Shropshire, and other celebrities such as former England footballer Jermaine Defoe, Wolves legend Steve Bull and Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler, Zac’s target was reached and he was able to undergo revolutionary CAR-T therapy at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The treatment has proved a success, and in March he was able to tell the world he was cancer free.

Despite Cowell’s role in promoting the cause neither Zac or his mum, Hannah Oliver-Willets, had been able to say thank you in person.

Last Thursday they were finally able to tell the TV star of their gratitude.

Hannah explained it had been an emotional experience to meet one of the people who had helped the campaign.

Hannah Oliver-Willets and Zac, from Broseley, who got to meet Simon Cowell after the star helped their fundraising campaign

She said: “In the break one of the production team came and got us and we were able to go down and meet him and he was able to meet Zac.

“I kind of cried as I went up there and had to try and compose myself and got star-struck and didn’t know what to say.”

Hannah said they were still surprised at the donation, because all they had asked for was help with a video to promote awareness of childhood cancer, and her son’s appeal.

She said: “It was a little bit overwhelming when you think this guy had donated £50,000 and we had only ever asked him for a video.

“He had done the video and the only reason we knew he had donated was because at the end he said ‘by the way’...”

Hannah explained that his support, combined with Defoe and Knopfler, had taken their campaign across the country.

Zac with Wolves legend Steve Bull

Hannah said it had been wonderful to finally meet him, and she explained how he had entertained Zac, and had even given him a go on the famous Britain’s Got Talent red buzzer.

“He was encouraging Zac to press the red buzzer which was delightful to watch.

“That’s probably why I didn’t say much because it was such a beautiful moment to watch someone so influential and famous just playing so naturally with a five-year-old. It was just beautiful to watch.”

Hannah also explained how she had found out about his support for other poorly children, but that he seeks no publicity for the help.

She said: “And then really crazily we stayed in a hotel that night and coincidentally we were staying in the same place with another little girl and Simon had really quietly paid for her to have an operation in the US and we shared stories which was nice.

“He’s like a silent guardian angel helping people on their way.”