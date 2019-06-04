Shrewsbury welcomes folk trio event

To mark 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, and the peace celebrations that followed across the country, the War & Peace: Tales of Love, Loyalty and Loss from the First World War project remembers the stories of those who fought, those who refused to fight, and those left behind.

Internationally renowned singer-songwriters Findlay Napier, Bella Hardy and Greg Russell present an intimate evening of storytelling and song, inspired by stories from the archives, and those collected from Doncaster natives from the period. The Yorkshire-based project is only being performed in two venues outside of Doncaster - Shrewsbury and London.

Jude Holland, project manager for the Doncaster 1914-18 project of which War & Peace is part of, said: “Throughout the centenary, Doncaster people have been getting in touch with Doncaster 1914-18 to share hundreds of amazing family stories of love, loss, camaraderie and community spirit.”

Russell said of the project: “I’m so looking forward to War & Peace. We’ve already had a fascinating day with three historians and many sources, archives and artefacts at Doncaster Museum learning about and gathering so many amazing stories from this fantastic area. I can’t wait to turn these stories into songs and bring them to a wider audience.”

The show comes to The Hive in Shrewsbury on Friday from 7:45pm.

