All the winners at the British Soap Awards

For a second year, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks led the way.

Coronation Street and Hollyoaks were the big winners at the British Soap Awards.

Here are all the winners from the star-studded event at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night:

Best single episode – Coronation Street – Aidan’s suicide and the aftermath.

Best female dramatic performance – EastEnders – Gillian Wright (Jean Slater).

Best newcomer – Coronation Street – Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker).

Best male dramatic performance – Hollyoaks – Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson).

Best young performance – EastEnders Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker).

Scene of the year – Coronation Street – Gail’s Monologue.

Best comedy performance – Doctors – Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman).

Villain of the year – Hollyoaks – Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith).

Outstanding achievement award – Coronation Street – Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts).

Best on-screen partnership – EastEnders – Roger Smith and Kara-Leah Fernandes.

Best actress – Emmerdale – Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle).

Best storyline – Coronation Street – The impact of Aidan’s suicide.

Best actor – Hollyoaks – Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).

Best British soap – Hollyoaks.

