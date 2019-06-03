Advertising
All the winners at the British Soap Awards
For a second year, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks led the way.
Coronation Street and Hollyoaks were the big winners at the British Soap Awards.
Here are all the winners from the star-studded event at The Lowry theatre in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night:
Best single episode – Coronation Street – Aidan’s suicide and the aftermath.
Best female dramatic performance – EastEnders – Gillian Wright (Jean Slater).
Best newcomer – Coronation Street – Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker).
Best male dramatic performance – Hollyoaks – Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson).
Best young performance – EastEnders Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker).
Scene of the year – Coronation Street – Gail’s Monologue.
Best comedy performance – Doctors – Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman).
Villain of the year – Hollyoaks – Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith).
Outstanding achievement award – Coronation Street – Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts).
Best on-screen partnership – EastEnders – Roger Smith and Kara-Leah Fernandes.
Best actress – Emmerdale – Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle).
Best storyline – Coronation Street – The impact of Aidan’s suicide.
Best actor – Hollyoaks – Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale).
Best British soap – Hollyoaks.
