Stray Cats, 40 - album review

Simply titled 40, it is their first new album in 26 years, and arrives via Surfdog Records, distributed by Mascot Label Group in Europe.

It’s 12 tracks of unadulterated old-skool rockabilly which drips alcohol and oozes gravelly-throated vocals courtesy of Setzer. And it’s certainly been shouted from the rooftops by fans and those working with the band as it approached its release date.

It’s just that, sadly, maybe it shouldn’t have.

Perhaps pure fans of rockabilly will love every second of this and lap it up like a not-so-stray cat supping milk from a saucer.

Stray Cats are, from left, Lee Rocker, Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom Photo: Russ Harrington

But truth be told it feels a little tired and far too over-long. It’s just personal preference of course, but much of rockabilly can sound neither here nor there a few tracks in.

There’s only so many Better Call Saul-esque guitar jangles you can take before the eardrums start craving something with a bit less bu-duh-buh percussion and a bit more oomph. Fewer Elvis-style vocal wobbles of ‘baaaaaaaayyyyyyyyybeyeyeyeyeyehhhhh’ and something with a bit more gumption.

That said, they do mix in some more pleasing elements of rock ‘n’ roll at times. The delightful little riff that welcomes in Cry Danger is delicious and reminiscent of Little Barrie at their finest. And it opens up into a sloshing, fun-filled chorus.

And the same surfer vibes shine through When Nothing’s Going Right with its romping, stepped bass lines. Setzer’s vocals sound like they come from someone far younger than his 60 years of age throughout much of this.

But by the time you’ve made your way towards the final segments of the record such as Mean Pickin’ Mama and its clinking guitars you’re feet are tapped out and you want something angrier to remind you of the sleazier elements of a guitar’s sound.

Your overall opinion of this album will be formed by your feelings towards the deep-valleyed, unashamed sounds of this era (and back into the 60s too). It just sounds dated.

Rating: 5/10

Stray Cats are bringing their rockabilly sound to an already-sold-out show at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on June 23.