GALLERY: Sell-out crowds enjoy Rock and Bowl Festival

Bands rocked to two sold-out crowds yesterday and Saturday, and organisers of the independent festival said any good weather may mean another sell-out today(MON).

The festival has grown year on year since its inception in 2009 at a bowling green outside a pub in the town.

It has grown into a three-day musical spectacular at the Market Drayton picnic area, with each day of the festival raising money for a chosen group.

Organiser Laurence Payne said: “It has been brilliant. The music was massively well received. You book these bands, and you get their music, but you’re anxious. Then you look out at the crowd and see people having a great time, and you think that is why I’m doing it.”

He said putting on a festival is a rollercoaster of emotions – but that work has already started on the 12th Rock and Bowl Festival.

“It’s such a journey doing a festival,” Laurence said.

“You have your moments where you wonder why you do it. It the ebbing and flowing of emotions, the journey, not the destination. I’m still enjoying it. People are shocked by the festival, because it’s such a small town. They see the stage and production, and people don’t comprehend it until they see it. The feedback is the other reason why you do it.

“I’ve booked the first act for next year – we’re already on our way.”

Advertising

Bands from around Shropshire mixed with performers who have travelled from Liverpool, London and even Austria.

The Saturday line-up included tribute band The Stones, Dotty and the Vinyls, Ego Friendly, Liv Austen, The Boston Shakers and more. Sunday’s headliners were Queen tribute Mercury, alongside Hipster, Uptown Monotowns, Electronica and One for the Road, amongst others.

Today will see a performance by Re-take That, with other acts including Guns or Roses, House Jammerz, Kaiser Kings and more.