Birmingham gig for The LaFontaines

The Scottish rockers will release their third album Junior on June 14 via So Recordings, and recently whet fans' appetites by releasing single Alpha along with a seamless ‘one take’ video recorded at Park Lane Studios.

Once the album is out, they will be in the Second City just four days later to promote it at the O2 Institute 3.

“Alpha comes as a result of the losses we’ve had recently in this area from young males, predominately of the Alpha stereotype,” frontman Kerr Okan says of the single.

“I’ve often struggled with my emotions - anything other than aggression was always seen as a weakness and something that should be locked away. Alpha marks the point in my own journey where I realised that there was something real to be gained from embracing the spectrum of emotions - whether you’re male or not.”

From opening for the legendary Mike Shinoda to winning over audiences countrywide during their UK tour supporting Deaf Havana earlier this year, The LaFontaines are riding a wave.

The band will hope to continue that when they embark on a UK headline tour next month to support the release of their new album, including the O2 Institute date.

For tickets, priced from £12 to £17, click here.