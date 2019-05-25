Birmingham gig for Hannah Brown

The Nottingham-born musician, who has relocated to Birmingham to chase her musical dream, will headline her adopted hometown's The Sunflower Lounge on June 12.

It continues a recent run of local gigs for the musician, who explains: "After a few headline shows, mostly at the Hare & Hounds in Kings Heath and the Veg Out Café, me and my band have the opportunity to headline The Sunflower Lounge thanks to Indie Midlands.

"This is exciting for us as I have largely been laying a foundation for my music as a soloist for many years. Since then, I’ve teamed up with a lead guitarist, bassist and drummer. We've already supported international artists Petal and HalfNoise after joining forces only 10 months ago."

Supporting on the night is recent Unsigned page star Bryony Williams, The Northern Riots and Watermark.

Tickets for the gig at The Sunflower Lounge, priced at £6.60, are available here. Please note that different support acts are listed on SeeTickets. The correct line-up can be found on the show's Facebook page.