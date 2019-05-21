Monster Jam heading to the Midlands

The show contains world-famous trucks that deliver an unscripted daredevil show, featuring wheelies, donuts, cross ups and air stunts.

The Pit Party also allows fans to meet their favourite drivers, get up close to the Monster Jam trucks, participate in activities including autograph signings and much more.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam

Claire Ballard from Monster Jam commented “We are so excited that Monster Jam is coming to Coventry for the first time for fans to experience a show like no other.

"Fans will be amazed by the skills our world class athletes - you will never forget the first time you saw a Monster Jam truck fly across the air.”

Monster Jam

Monster Jam comes to the Ricoh Arena on June 8.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.