Get well rested before the music with glamping at Llanfest

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is offering weekend festival-goers de-luxe camping for Llanfest, its one-day music festival taking place on July 7 this year.

Festival chairman Dr Rhys Davies said: “We’re excited to introduce the Llanfest Boutique Camping Village as new accommodation for visitors that is conveniently located close to the heart of the festival.

“This is about the offering of a whole experience. Now, Llanfest visitors can stay from July 6 to the 8 and appreciate our unique event and immerse themselves even more into the beauty and atmosphere of our international Eisteddfod.”

Brendan Fitzpatrick, of partners Red Sky Tent, said: “All of our five metre bell tents are fully furnished with carpets, beds and bedding and village facilities include hot showers, a bar and a café.

"We want guests to come a day early, relax and spend their evening with us and will host a free BBQ party for guests checking in on the Saturday.”

A packed daytime programme of live music starts at 2pm on the Sunday with six outside stages before the headliners take to the main stage that evening.

Liverpool’s Cavern Club will takeover The Amphitheatre Stage while The Globe Stage features rock, vocal-harmony-infused indie-pop, the ultimate Brit pop experience and classic ska when Telford band Skaburst join the line-up.

There is also the World Stage, Llan Jam and acoustic Sessions in The Food Court.

The festival ends with this year’s headliners – British rock bands The Fratellis and The Coral, who are also joined on the bill by Platinum-selling Yorkshire indie-rockers Pigeon Detectives and 90s power pop rock trio Dodgy.