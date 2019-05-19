This Morning Live, NEC, Birmingham - review

Waves of fans packed into Birminghams’s NEC ready to enjoy four-day lifestyle and shopping show This Morning Live.

Boasting a string of different themed zones across one hall, the stalls were bustling with shoppers eager to grab a must-have bargain to take home.

Tasty tipples and mouth-watering street food filled the Food and Drink zone, on-trend outfits and catwalk shows in the Fashion and Style area, as well as perfect present ideas and handy gadgets in the Home and Gifts zone.

Visitors were also in for a treat in the Beauty and Wellbeing zone, with free make-overs and skin consultations, along with make-up goodies galore. Not forgetting those all-important freebies and samples scattered across the show.

There was a hint of celeb-spotting going on, with Dr Ranj dishing out his health tips and Phil Vickery cooking up a storm on the Studio Stage. Rochelle Humes also drew in mammoth crowds at the signing of her debut book Mega Magic Hair Swap.

But it was the Centre Stage where those giggles really got going, with firm favourites Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stealing the spotlight.

The husband and wife duo stepped back in time and recalled some of their most comical moments on the show before surprise guest and latest addition to the This Morning cast Anton du Beke joined the pair for an amusing dancing game.

And if that wasn’t enough, excited fans even had the chance to get up close and personal with all the popular stars, snapping a selfie at The Set.

My only criticism - I would have loved it to be just that little bit bigger as it seemed slightly smaller than some of the other shows the NEC hosts each year.

But, saying that, it was still a great way to shop ‘til you drop and keep the whole family busy for hours on end.