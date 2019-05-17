The artwork is a-changin’: Bob Dylan limited edition graphics revealed in Birmingham

The latest release of The Beaten Path will be released at Castle Fine Art galleries in the International Convention Centre (ICC) and the Mailbox and on www.castlefineart.com.

Capturing some of Dylan’s most pivotal images to date, the collection invites the viewer to accompany the artist on his travels across the United States whilst on tour. In Dylan’s own words, the idea behind the latest series was “Staying out of the mainstream and traveling the back roads, free born style.”

Each framed limited edition graphic has been hand-signed by Bob Dylan himself, with prices starting from £2,100.

Paul Watson, regional sales director at Castle Fine Art, said: “Ever since Bob Dylan released the first instalment of The Beaten Path series in 2016, the works have been extremely popular with collectors all around the world.

“We feel very privileged to unveil the latest graphics from the series here in Birmingham. This release has been highly anticipated and we expect the pieces to sell out fast, so anyone interested should get in touch soon as possible.”

