Author homes in on life in B&B land to share adventures of her life

Stephanie Hill was born in Shropshire and brought up in the Midlands.

She went to Woodfield Avenue Infants and Junior School, Highfields Secondary school and then St. Peter’s Collegiate in Wolverhampton.

The 53-year-old started travelling independently at the age of 17, and has travelled across six continents and has worked in several roles – from nanny in Ohio and car salesperson to working in a 1* pizza shop and 5* hotel.

When she returned to the UK she spontaneously decided to buy a Bed and Breakfast.

Her book, Come Sleep With Me, is described as an "insight into the shenanigans that happen behind the scenes in Bed and Breakfast land".

She launched it at Waterstones in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Stephanie’s adventures in B&B land began after many years of travelling and living out of a backpack, including a two-week holiday in Bermuda which turned into a 16-year stay.

Stephanie's novel

Stephanie said: “My friend ran an online magazine and asked me to write a monthly column. I then started adding to it with stories of my travels.

"I enjoyed remembering the brilliant things that have happened in my life. The world is a great place to live and I have been lucky enough to meet some fabulous people.

"I wanted to share my stories – some funny, some sad, some happy and some just plain daft. If this book brings a smile and a giggle, then I will be very happy!”

Stephanie added: "The book launch was brilliant, it went really really well.

"People turned up from all walks of life, people who knew about the book and some who didn't."

Stephanie is now a business and confidence coach living in Bath.

The book is available to buy from Waterstones, Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, and The Book Guild.