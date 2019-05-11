Sam Fender, O2 Institute, Birmingham - review

It's probably the biggest British rock album of its generation, made by some band called Oasis.

Imagine being a kid listening to that, dreaming of waking up one day and being a Rock N' Roll Star.

Well Sam Fender is now living his dream - and there's no sign he will be waking up any time soon.

Try walking out at packed O2 Institute to a swaying mob of devoted fans.

Those fans sing back your lyrics, chant your name and jump in unison.

Not unlike growing up listening to your Britpop heroes.

It's a night of celebration for the 25-year-old singer songwriter from Tyneside.

His debut album is out this summer and tickets sold fast this week for his UK and European tour at the end of the year.

After a picking up the Critics' Choice gong at this year's Brit Awards, you could say things are going pretty well.

A huge cheer greets him as he arrives on stage sporting a rugby-style shirt and standard indie messy hair alongside his band.

He plays with a youthful exuberance but also has an endearing sense of shyness between songs.

Sam Fender

Fender is unafraid to explore issues at the heart of growing up today.

In Dead Boys he looks at the issue of male suicide against a backdrop of toxic masculinity.

It's refreshing in today's music industry, set against social media-fuelled faux perfection, to have a guy picking up a guitar and giving it to you straight.

His track Poundshop Kardashians bursts the bubble of pop and celebrity culture.

"We love them we hate them/We want to see them fall from grace/We laugh at them disheveled/On the front page of The Mail," he sings.

His set rattles along thanks to a stonking band backed by his pitch perfect vocals which ignite the evening.

And Fender looks visibly blown away to the reaction of Hypersonic Missiles followed by a full minute of cheers and chants.

His encore starts with some nice solo work on stage including Leave Fast.

All before the night ends with a huge cover of Oasis' Morning Glory which was breathless, blistering brilliance.

Whatever happens in Fender's career, he'll sure wish he could Live Forever in that moment.