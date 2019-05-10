Market Drayton 10K plea for race marshals

An "AWOL" committee means long-time director Tim Beckett is appealing for another 30 volunteers to help on the day, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

This year's race, the first of three in a sponsorship deal with Market Drayton-based dairy company Muller, will see 2,500 runners travel through the town on a route that has been recognised in the past by national runners' publications.

But Mr Beckett said: "This has been the hardest year.

"We have got literally no committee, my own committee has gone AWOL. I must be getting a hundred calls, messages, emails a day.

"It's the most stressful job out, and unfortunately it's voluntary. That's the worst part of it.

"We give people expenses because we don't expect them to be out of pocket but it is all voluntary."

He said he has taken time off work and often stayed up until 3am to pull everything together in time for May 12, and that it has been more of a struggle attracting volunteer marshals this year.

Anyone who can help on the day between 10.30am and 12.30pm is asked to contact Mr Beckett on marketdrayton10k@gmail.com or 07808 144348.

Many of the marshals will not be needed for the whole two-hour period.

A number of roads will be closed on Sunday for this year's event, billed as the biggest one yet.

The latest event will also feature the traditional fun run, and for the first time several hours of live entertainment will also be on offer for free once the race is run.

All of the action will centre on the Grove School where the runners will start and finish, while all new stalls and attractions aim to keep people on the school field before live bands start the post-prize presentation show at about 1pm.

Several roads will be closed along the race's route, which will see runners leave the school heading into the town centre, turning north to run through Longlands Lane and Rowan Road before turning west and then south to go directly through Cheshire Street.

The route then continues west along Shropshire Street and Shrewsbury Road, before traversing much of Little Drayton and then returning to the Grove School in the east of town via Christ Church Lane, Salisbury Hill View and Walkmill Road.

For a full map of the route and to learn more about the event, visit marketdrayton10k.co.uk.

Mr Beckett said: "The road must be cleared before the start and so Shropshire Highways granted legal permission for it to be closed to traffic at any time between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

"But let me assure you not all roads are closed for the entirety – marshals will lift barriers on a rolling basis and open roads immediately after the tail runner passes by.

"The safety of all road users; runners, spectators and drivers is important to us – we ask for your support, and a little patience on race day.

"We promise road closures will only be maintained for the shortest period of time possible and kindly request that you pre-plan an alternative route should you need to pass through Market Drayton during the times stated.

"If you regularly park on the route itself, we’d be very, very grateful if you would consider parking elsewhere between 10.30 and 12.30 on race day.

"This will enable the runners to pass by unhindered and roads to be opened even more quickly."

While the runners are touring the town, the field at the Grove School will be filled with games, sideshows, charity stalls and attractions including donkey rides.

Star Attractions will host a Nerf gun challenge, rodeo bull and a mysterious Vortex.

There will be plenty of food and drink options on the day too, and the entertainment will continue once all the runners have returned and the prizes have been given out.

Savannah, Groove Dynamite and Stepping Lane will all perform on a new eight-metre professional stage in between sets by duo Shalane and Rock 'n' Roll Pete.

Town councillor Mike Smith helps with the running of the event, and is also behind the Party in the Park summer fun day that will make its return this summer.

Mike said: "The weather is looking fantastic, it will be a day like we have not seen before.

"It's great that the 10K and Party in the Park are working to bring some massive, totally free events to our town. We love putting the events on, the buzz for us is seeing the smiling happy faces.

"We really hope everyone will come down and enjoy a totally free day."