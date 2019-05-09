Collectors prepare for Shropshire and Wales tractor run

Raising money for Alzheimer's Society, 12 collectors will be making their way from Kemberton, south of Telford, through Ironbridge, over the Wrekin, through Shrewsbury, across to Lake Vyrnwy, Borth and Aberystwyth, before heading back to Bishop's Castle, going over the Longmynd and finishing back in Kemberton.

The group did a similar route during Rodger's Road Run last year, but after organisers backed out of doing it again, participants thought it was too good to give up.

Patrick Gandy is one of the organisers driving his 1963 vehicle on the four-day journey.

From left to right, Patrick Gandy, Kevin Norris, Will Booton and Ian Botley on Patrick's 1963 tractor

"In a nutshell, it's 12 guys champing around Shropshire and North Wales in 12 vintage tractors," he said.

"Original organisers pulled out so we decided we would organise our own. I'm in charge of the route and choosing the charity, which led me to choose Alzheimer's as my father suffers from it.

"We've planned the route to minimise traffic disruptions and we'll be making a number of stops along the way to take contributions."

Recently exhibiting their vehicles at this year's Field to Fork Festival, at Harper Adams University, the group raised funds and awareness for their cause.

Advertising

Among the exhibitors are the diesel heads from the Shropshire and North Wales Vintage Tractor Run taking place next month. This beast won't be taking part though, eight miles per tank of fuel. #FieldToFork pic.twitter.com/RKns0at3fh — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 4, 2019

"We've got a number of tractors in our ranks including the Fast and Ferguson which we recently displayed, but it won't be taking part as it only does about eight miles per full tank of fuel," added Patrick.

"We've had it up to 50mph before we chickened out, but it can do up to about 60mph.

"I'll be driving my 1963 model that's had three owners and done more than 6,000 hours work. It's old, it's tatty, but it'll do the job – it can drive for about 10 hours at full throttle and does 22mph flat out."

Starting at 9.30am on Friday, June 28, the Shropshire and North Wales Tractor Road Run 2019 will finish on July 1.

Patrick added: "We're really looking forward to it. We want to make the minimum amount of fuss on the road, with the maximum amount of publicity to raise as much money for the Alzheimer's Society as possible."