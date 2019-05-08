The Archers exclusive tours launch at BBC Birmingham

Fans in Birmingham will have the chance to grab their wellies and learn more about the village of Ambridge when BBC Birmingham offers its first behind-the-scenes tours of BBC Radio Four’s long running radio drama.

Fans will get to revel in all its secrets and magic that makes The Archers what it is today, including how the sound effects bring Ambridge to life, they’ll have the chance to visit The Archers recording studio, the Ops Room and the Green Room.

There will also be a chance to see original scripts, cast photos and memorabilia from The Archers archive and fans will get to learn how storylines are created and episodes recorded from script to broadcast.

Visitors will also get to recreate an iconic Archers scene and take the recording home as a special memento of the visit.

Furthermore there will be a quiz to show off and test their Archers knowledge and find out who really know their Aldridges from their Grundys.

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers comments: “We are delighted that some of our listeners will get the chance to take a peek behind the curtain to see how we create The Archers in all of its glory and magic.”

Joe Godwin, director of BBC in the Midlands said “BBC Birmingham’s so proud of The Archers, a global phenomenon made in the Midlands.

"Its devoted fans are in for a real treat, going behind-the-scenes, and we’re excited to welcome them through the doors of BBC Birmingham."

Tickets can be booked online at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours or by calling the booking line on 0370 901 1227.