All smiles as runners get Pretty Muddy at Weston Park - with VIDEO and PICTURES

Thousands of men, women and children signed up to take part in Saturday's fun obstacle course at Weston Park to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Research UK.

The usually quiet, green park was a sea of bright pink on the morning of the event – as race-goers danced, stretched, and warmed-up before a series of 5K and 10K runs.

There was also a shorter fun run for children.

In Pretty Muddy, runners have to make their way through a muddy obstacle course, which includes climbing frames, slides, tunnels and mud pits, before crossing the finish line. They are also encouraged to raise as much money as they can for Cancer Research UK.

Taking part in the kids race was six-year-old Lily Titley, who said she had 'great fun'.

She took part after seeing her grandmother Stella complete two Pretty Muddy events in previous years.

"My favourite part was crawling through the hole and sliding down the slide," said the youngster, once she had finished the race.

Mother Emily Titley, from Stafford, works at the town Tesco – she said she was very proud of her daughter.

"We raised about £160 in the end, which was great," she said. "We just wanted to get involved as we saw their was a kids race and Lily had seen my mum do it a few times. She had a really great time."

Teenager Brooke McIntosh also took part – but she boldly signed up for the 10K race with her mother Victoria and other family members Jade and Julie.

The 14-year-old from Quinton said she was running for her nan Carol Parry, who had been suffering from breast cancer for the last 22 years.

She said: "I feel quite special, and proud to be here today. I know Nan is proud as well – she's looking forward to hearing all about it."

Mum Victoria added: "Her Nan is really pleased she's doing it today – she's really proud. We've raised about £162 now. This is Brooke's first Pretty Muddy too, so it's really great we're all here."