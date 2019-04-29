Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins to attend premiere of Tolkien biopic

Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins are among stars who will gather in London tonight for the premiere of a biopic about the life of author JRR Tolkien.

Hoult, 29, stars as The Lord Of The Rings creator, while Collins, 30, plays his romantic partner, muse and future wife Edith Bratt.

Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson and Tom Glynn-Carney will also attend the launch of the film at the Curzon in Mayfair. The movie was helmed by Finnish director Thomas “Dome” Karukoski.

However, its launch has not been without controversy. Last week the family of the British writer distanced themselves from the feature.

They issued a statement which read: “The family and the Estate wish to make clear that they did not approve of, authorise or participate in the making of this film.

“They do not endorse it or its content in any way.”

Lily Collins plays Edith Bratt (Ian West/PA)

Tolkien, who was born in South Africa but raised in Birmingham, is widely considered one of the most influential authors ever thanks to his beloved fantasies set in Middle Earth, principally The Hobbit and its epic sequel, The Lord Of The Rings.

Hollywood adaptations of his books have grossed billions of pounds worldwide.

He died in 1973 aged 81.

Tolkien is due to be released in the UK on May 3.