David Dickinson searches for Real Deal in Telford - with video and pictures

An episode of Dickinson's Real Deal, which is due to air later this year, was filmed at the Telford International Centre on Saturday.

People from all over the county lined up to have their special items assessed by the television presenter's team of experts, who offered them a chance of cashing in there and then or taking them to auction.

There was an array of different items to be valued from robots and benches to silver and gold.

Gareth Thomas brought along a blue and red mechanical robot that he has had 46 years.

"I was given it as a birthday present when I was six, but it has just been stuck in a cupboard for years," he said.

"It's quite interesting because it has guns that come out his chest. I just want to find out what he's worth. I've looked after him for such a long time, maybe he can now look after me."

Mr Thomas decided to try his luck at the event after his mother saw a similar robot featured on a TV auction.

He added: "Annoyingly she walked out of the room before the value was given so I have no idea how much that one was worth.

"After that I thought I had to come and find out for myself."

Lauryn Sturgess, from near Cannock, saw the show was coming to town and asked her mother if the family had any treasures to be valued.

"She gave me this hair set that she was given when she was young," Lauryn said.

"It's got the Rolex sign on it and I've been told it's hallmarked so fingers crossed it's worth something. I'm ready to bargain with them.

"But I did tell my mum not to get her hopes up in case it's actually not worth anything."

Some treasures failed to make the grade after not being deemed valuable enough to be bought, but others walked away with cash in their hand.

The outcomes are top secret until the show airs.

Ruth Waters from Telford was filmed for the show with her railway bench.

Although she admits never seeing the show before and was shocked to turn up and asked to be on camera.

She said: "I've had it for five years and I was sold it as a church pew but later found it it was a railway bench from Wellington station in the late 18th century.

"The experts told me that they think it was a tram bench because of it's moveable back so that people didn't have to travel facing backwards.

"It's been quite an experience as I thought it was just an auction, so was shocked to be asked to go on film for TV."

Meanwhile John Goodhall from Dawley, who is a big fan of the show, was hoping to find out more information about an old road atlas and coin.

"I've had the atlas about six years now and I can't even remember where I got it from but it's very, very old so I wanted to find out some more about it.

"I've also got this coin that I picked up from the Middle East in the 1940s when I was in the army. Some people have told me it might be gold. It's damaged though so I don't think it's worth very much,

"My wife is very interested in these type of shows and we watch Real Deal regularly so I thought why not come along and have my things valued."