Win Bohemian Rhapsody goodies in Amazon Treasure Truck tour coming to Birmingham

In collaboration with Twentieth Century Fox the truck will be coming to the Bullring and Grand Central this Saturday from 11am to 5pm in celebration of the multi-award winning film being released on DVD.

Fans will be greeted on arrival with a replica concert ticket gaining them free entry and a unique code corresponding to a themed prize ranging from branded T-shirts and tote bags to a full size Yamaha Digital Piano.

Those in attendance will also be treated to footage from the film performance of the 1985 Live Aid concert not released in cinemas and taste some treats from Kaspa’s Desserts.

They will also see some of the amazing replica film costumes made famous by Freddie Mercury and get the chance to step into the footsteps of the legend himself, with a themed photo booth in partnership with men’s grooming brand Hawkins and Brimble.

